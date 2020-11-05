Kenyatta Suspends Political Rallies for 60 Days, Allows Town Hall Meetings

4 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended all political gatherings and rallies for 60 days as the country enforced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 which has surged since last month.

"Anyone wishing to hold such meetings should do so in town halls and must observe all COVID protocols, including limiting the attendees to one-third seating capacity of the hall," Kenyatta directed after a meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) that brings together the Council of Governors.

The ban on the gatherings comes at a time the politicians are gearing up for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies to popularise recommendations in the report launched last week ahead of a national referendum.

President Kenyatta said the decision to review COVID-19 measures was taken due to increased infections and deaths which had gone up since August when some of the tough restrictions were lifted.

Other measures that were taken include closure of bars by 9pm and a review of the night curfew to start at 10pm to 4am.

He also ordered civil servants aged above 58 years and anyone with compromised immunity to work from home.

"We must take these measures seriously," he said after chairing a meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta directed all government meetings to be held virtually so as to protect public servants and members of the public visiting their offices.

Schools which were closed in March will now re-open in January 2021 but Form Four, Class Eight and Grade 4 Examinations will proceed. Learners for these classes resumed learning in October.

By Nov 4, Kenya had recorded 58, 587 coronavirus with 38,381 recoveries and 1051 deaths.

