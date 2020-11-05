Rwanda: Team Rwanda Begin Preps for GP Chantal Biya Race

Rwanda cycling federation (Ferwacy) has named a nine-rider roster to start training ahead of the 2021 Grand Prix Chantal Biya race, in Cameroon, this month.

The nine elite riders begin residential camp for intensive preparations on Wednesday. The race is scheduled for November 18-22.

Former Tour du Rwanda champions Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, and Samuel Mugisha have been included on the provisional roster that was released on Tuesday.

The Rwandan delegation will depart for Cameroon on November 15, 48 hours before the race flags off.

Tactician Felix Sempoma will be in charge of the team in Cameroon.

Team Rwanda roster:

Moise Mugisha, Eric Habimana, Didier Munyaneza, Renus Uhiriwe Byiza, Eric Manizabayo, Patrick Byukusenge, Samuel Mugisha, Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Shem Nsengiyumva.