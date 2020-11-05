Rwanda: Team Rwanda Begin Preps for GP Chantal Biya Race

4 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda cycling federation (Ferwacy) has named a nine-rider roster to start training ahead of the 2021 Grand Prix Chantal Biya race, in Cameroon, this month.

The nine elite riders begin residential camp for intensive preparations on Wednesday. The race is scheduled for November 18-22.

Former Tour du Rwanda champions Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, and Samuel Mugisha have been included on the provisional roster that was released on Tuesday.

The Rwandan delegation will depart for Cameroon on November 15, 48 hours before the race flags off.

Tactician Felix Sempoma will be in charge of the team in Cameroon.

Team Rwanda roster:

Moise Mugisha, Eric Habimana, Didier Munyaneza, Renus Uhiriwe Byiza, Eric Manizabayo, Patrick Byukusenge, Samuel Mugisha, Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Shem Nsengiyumva.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.