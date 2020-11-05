Rwanda: KIM University Closed Permanently Due to Financial Constraints

4 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The management of KIM University has announced that the university will not reopen for teaching and other related services due to 'financial problems.'

The university announced the development in a statement on November 3.

According to the statement signed by the institution's Acting Vice-Chancellor, Jean-Baptiste Mugabe, the decision follows a meeting between the university's management and the student's representatives that took place on October 20.

"The office of the vice-chancellor would like to inform all students that due to financial problems we regret to inform you that KIM University will not reopen for teaching and other related services," part of the statement reads.

The development comes nearly a month after other universities their resumed physical classrooms following eight months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The university advised students to pick their transcripts so they can join other institutions.

"You (students) are therefore r + eminded to come and pick your academic transcripts in the office of the academic registrar not later than November 20," Mugabe added in a memo to students.

This is a developing story...

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.