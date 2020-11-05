Rwanda: KIM University Closed Permanently Due to Financial Constraints

The management of KIM University has announced that the university will not reopen for teaching and other related services due to 'financial problems.'

The university announced the development in a statement on November 3.

According to the statement signed by the institution's Acting Vice-Chancellor, Jean-Baptiste Mugabe, the decision follows a meeting between the university's management and the student's representatives that took place on October 20.

"The office of the vice-chancellor would like to inform all students that due to financial problems we regret to inform you that KIM University will not reopen for teaching and other related services," part of the statement reads.

The development comes nearly a month after other universities their resumed physical classrooms following eight months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The university advised students to pick their transcripts so they can join other institutions.

"You (students) are therefore r + eminded to come and pick your academic transcripts in the office of the academic registrar not later than November 20," Mugabe added in a memo to students.

This is a developing story...