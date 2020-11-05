Rwanda: RRA Surpasses First-Quarter Target, Launches Taxpayer's Month

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) collected Rwf371.5 billion in taxes in the first quarter of the 2020/2021 fiscal year, surpassing its target despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The performance means that the taxman collected 105.8 per cent of the Rwf351.2 billion target.

It comes in the midst of a pandemic, which rattled job markets and affected business operations-which are major sources of taxes.

The figures were announced on Wednesday, November 3, as RRA launched the taxpayer's appreciation month, which runs till November 24.

The month among others seeks to recognize best compliant taxpayers countrywide and raise public awareness on the contribution of taxes in national development.

This taxpayer's appreciation months is being celebrated under the theme "support business for economic resilience".

In the 2019/20 fiscal year, tax collections suffered a shortfall compared to projection. The authority managed to collect Rwf1.4 trillion compared to a target of Rwf1.5 trillion, according to RRA's Commissioner-General, Pascal Bizimana Ruganintwali.