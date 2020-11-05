Rwanda: Germany to Disburse Rwf113 Billion in Rwanda in 2 Years

4 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Germany has committed to disburse 113.5 billion in Rwanda over the next two years with funds earmarked for decentralization and good governance, sustainable economic development, Technical and Vocational Education and Training as well as climate protection.

The commitment follows virtual negotiations and engagement between the two governments with Richard Tusabe, Minister of State in charge of Treasury in the Rwandan Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning representing Rwanda.

The countries agreed that the funds are for the period between 2020 and 2022.

Germany will support Rwanda's COVID-19 response by contributing funds to social protection as well as credit lines for small and medium enterprises hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Germany also committed funds for the digitalization of the public sector in Rwanda as well as a support for Rwanda's Nationally Determined Contributions Program.

The two countries have enjoyed warm ties for years in areas such as skills development and urban development among others.

In April this year, Rwanda secured a grant of about Rwf53 billion from Germany aimed at supporting sustainable urban development, decentralization and the promotion of growth and export- oriented SMEs.

Last year, Germany and Rwanda signed an agreement to work jointly in the areas of job creation, skills development and investment.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.