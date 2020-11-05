Ethiopia: Council to Intensify GERD Public Diplomacy

Addis Ababa — Strengthening public diplomatic efforts set the way for a successful accomplishment of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The remark was given by Dr. Aregawi Berhe, Director-General of the Office of the National Council for the Coordination and Public Participation to the Construction of the GERD.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, he said that Ethiopia has exhibited its clear stances in building the hydro dam with a view to increasing access to electricity to over 60 million Ethiopians that have lacked power supply.

New arrangements are underway to deploy public diplomacy actors to various African, European, Asian, Middle East countries, America and other peace loving bodies.

He called on citizens to partake in online petition launched in opposing President Trump's imprudent and unacceptable remark with regard to GERD. "We should uncover the efforts to cover Egypt's claim for a sole right to the waters of the Nile under a British colonial deal against Ethiopia's move for an equitable arrangement for the Nile Basin countries as Egypt's stance is completely unjust and the draft agreements issued by foreigners could not produce a win-win solution."

According to him, the GERD is made real to address the growing population's demand for power and create jobs to fight poverty without causing harm to downstream nations.

The Council is working with pertinent stakeholders to ensure sustainable and strengthen conventional and public diplomatic efforts in a bid to create informed partners in Africa and elsewhere in the world.

GERD is the pride of Africa and most Africans are showing solidarity to Ethiopia to denounce specially President Trump's reckless remark uttering 'blow up the Dam' and announcement to freeze aid to Ethiopia.

He underlined that it is high time to stand in unison and engage in public diplomacy to let the international communities know the just cause of Ethiopia.

According to him, the world should know the fact that though over 86 percent of the water stems from Ethiopia, it has gained no or little benefit out of it.

The Office has secured 13.4 billion Birr from the public since the beginning of the construction of the dam.