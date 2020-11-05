Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Experts End Meetings On GERD

4 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Technical and legal experts from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on Tuesday3/11/2020 ended their two-day meetings, during which they discussed the negotiation methodology regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the coming period and proposals submitted by the three countries in this regard.

An agreement was reached to allow each of the three Nile Basin countries to express their viewpoint on the GERD issue during a meeting, which will bring together Egyptian, Sudanese and Ethiopian irrigation ministers on Wednesday, the Irrigation Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

