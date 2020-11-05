Tanzania: Geita Campaigns to Beautify Township

GEITA is implementing a 70m/- green space campaign to beautify the regional township in the next two months.

The campaign dubbed Geita Green Space is sponsored by Geita Gold Mine (GGM) through its corporate social responsibility.

The Geita Regional Commissioner, Eng Robert Gabriel appealed to the township residents to fully support the local community initiative that aims to turn the town green and maintain its beauty.

"Our aim is to see people come here and enjoy fresh air and beauty of this place; because it will also have a special Regional Memorial Monument with passages from various directions," Eng Gabriel said.

The project will cover an area of 4000 square meters which will have recreational facilities, where residents will have a place for physical activities and relaxation.

"The space will also have well-decorated paving blocks, street concrete benches, and paving slabs, all aimed at creating a good and friendly environment for people to rest and enjoy," said the RC.

GGM Managing Director, Richard Jordinson said they have always worked diligently to change the appearance of the Geita township by implementing a number of sustainable projects through CSR.

"We have successfully executed a number of impactful strategic projects, including the monumental community projects of Geita Town roundabout, market stalls, street lights, health centres, schools and tarmac roads," he said.

GGM, the largest gold mine in the country, has carried out various projects in the local Geita community, including 800m/- to fully fund the construction of the EPZA administration block next to the exhibition grounds. GGM, an open pit gold mine, is celebrating its 20 years this year.