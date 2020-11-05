Tanzania: Kenyans to Brighten Dodoma Marathon

NINE Kenyan elite runners have submitted their applications to compete for NBC Dodoma Marathon titles ahead of its gun off in the Tanzanian capital on November 22nd.

The Athletics Tanzania (AT) confirmed on Wednesday through its Information and Communications Officer, Tullo Chambo that Kenyans have already submitted their application to run in the event which is already attracted over 3,000 athletes from in and outside the country.

However, Chambo disclosed that AT has notified their colleague Athletics Kenya(AK) to see if the runners have passed the doping test or any other regulation by by AK or the World Athletics body to see if they are eligible to run in Dodoma event.

He named the Kenyans as Judith Cherono, Esther Chesang Kakuri, Euliter Jepchirchir Tanui, Isgah Cheruto, Edward Kibet Kiprop and Elijah Kibiwot Cheruiyot. Others are Abraham Kipkosgei Too, Rubein Kipkemboi and Wilson Kiprop Tuitoek.

Dodoma marathon which is organised by AT has been bankrolled by the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

Apart from the bank investing in the sport as its part of efforts to promote athletics, it also aims to support a fight against cervical cancer through the Ocean Road Cancer Institute, by raising funds for the centre. The bank has injected 300m/- as a sponsorship for five years.

The marathon will involve four races, 5km fun run, 10km, 21km half marathon and 42km full marathon.

The marathon's routes have already been measured by the World Athletics body, AIMS and AT is just waiting for an approval.

The AT official stated the decision to host the race in Dodoma put several reasons into consideration, like the region's view which is quite attractive to the runners to feel safe while running.