Tanzania: Compliments Flow Ahead of JPM Swearing-in

PRAISES from various Heads of State and other high-profile individuals have continued to pour in for president-elect John Magufuli, as he awaits taking oath for his second term today.

Ahead of the national historic event, which will be held for the first time at the Jamhuri Stadium in the capital Dodoma, numerous messages continued to trickle in, congratulating him for his resounding victory in last-week General Election, where he fetched 84.39 per cent of the votes.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ministry has so far received a congratulatory message from Oman's sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, who hailed Dr Magufuli for the remarkable victory during the last-week elections.

"Sultan Tariq has said the victory which President Magufuli has attained was clear indication that Tanzanians have been satisfied with his performance during his first term, and thus decided to give him a second term,"

Minister for the portfolio, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi stated through the State-owned television, TBC.

Sultan Tariq has assured president-elect Magufuli that his country will continue to cooperate with Tanzania under the leadership of Dr Magufuli.

Zambian President, Edgar Lungu told Dr Magufuli: "Your re-election represents the satisfaction that the people of Tanzania have on your successes during your first term in office."

His congratulatory message was echoed by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who said that himself and all Malawian citizens congratulate Dr Magufuli.

"Your victory signifies the trust that people of Tanzania have in your ability to steer their great nation," he stated and assured to send his representative in today's swearing-in ceremony.

"Congratulations have been increasingly pouring in, this proves that Tanzania has friends and relatives in the international community," Prof Kabudi stated.

Other Heads of State who sent their congratulatory messages and best wishes to Tanzania included Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who congratulated President Dr Magufuli on his re-election.

"Congratulations to @ MagufuliJP on his re-election victory as the President of Tanzania. I know that through increased trade and cooperation between our two nations, both of our people will prosper," he tweeted.

According to Chief Government Spokesman, Dr Hassan Abbasi, at least 40 countries, including President Xi Jinping of China had sent their congratulatory messages following Magufuli's victory.

Comorian President, Azali Assoumani said in his congratulatory remarks that he congratulates Tanzania and the president-elect for his big win in the last-week elections.

"I salute the good organisation and the major interest of this election in your country.

Your great victory in respect of democracy testifies determination of the people of Tanzania to pursue important programmes and projects launched a few years ago to lead your country to peace, stability and social economic development," he stated.

He said the landslide victory of the CCM's Presidential candidate shows respect to the democracy and evidence of trust that people of Tanzania have in Dr Magufuli over his intent to continue with implementing major projects that he had initiated, as well as by leading his country in peace and attaining socio-economic development.

Another congratulatory message came from Qatar President, Amir Sheikh Tamim, who congratulated Dr Magufuli for the big victory in this year General Election.

Nicaraguan President, Daniel Ortega also said he joined with other well-wishers to congratulate Dr Magufuli and Tanzanians for yet again proving to the world that they knew what they wanted in development and value their freedom in decision making without being interfered by other nations.

President Ortega also commended Dr Magufuli for his great job he demonstrated during his first five-year term in bringing social-economic development to his people, encouraging him to stand firm and continue with efforts he has initiated.

He praised the ruling party CCM, describing it as a liberation movement political party. Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations (UN), Prof Kennedy Gastorn, has also received 19 congratulatory messages from various diplomats on behalf of their countries.

He has received messages from representatives of several countries to the UN, including Botswana, Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola, who altogether congratulated Dr Magufuli and Tanzania and wished the country peace and prosperity.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has also sent a congratulatory message to Dr Magufuli on his re-election.

The regional bloc further applauded Tanzanians for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy by exercising their right to vote in a calm and tranquil manner, a progressive build-up to the 6th multiparty elections since 1995.

In the statement issued by Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, the bloc congratulated all political parties and candidates for participating in the process.

"SADC also encourages them to consolidate the gains made in the democratic space since the advent of multiparty elections in the country, and also calls upon the new government to closely engage all actors in democracy, governance and politics," read part of the statement.

Head of the East African Community (EAC) Election Observation Mission to Tanzania's 2020 General Election, Sylvestre Ntibantunganya also joined the international communities to commend Tanzanians for their commitment and wisdom they have demonstrated during the election period.

Mr Ntibantunganya who is also a former President of Burundi, noted that the commitment and wisdom applied throughout the process has played a great role in safeguarding the country's peace and security.

"Peace and security are prerequisites for a peaceful and credible electoral process, I call on the people of Tanzania, and all candidates, to move ahead in the next steps of the process peacefully," he said.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), congratulated Tanzania, Dr Magufuli and the NEC for running the election process with high efficiency, and released results in a short period, unlike in many African nations.

Dr Adesina reiterated the commitment of AfDB in continuing to support Tanzania in strategic sectors, such as agriculture, energy, empowering youth and women, among others