Tanzania: Five Years Ahead, JPM Promises Better Social Services

OVER 15 million Tanzanians voted in the just ended General Election that saw the incumbent President John Magufuli emerging with landslide victory of 12,516,252 votes that is equivalent to 84 percent of the total votes. Mr Tundu Lissu of Chadema emerged second with 1,933,271 votes and ACTWazalendo's Bernard Membe garnered 81,129 votes.

For the whole 60 days of campaigns across the country, the ruling CCM candidate Dr Magufuli focused on plans and strategies for implementing the promises that his party gave through the 303-page manifesto.

Dr Magufuli assured the public that the coming five years, which are set to commence today, will see major changes in social services. The idea seems to have been well understood by wananchi following his outstanding performance of the fifth government in the past five years. Dr Magufuli promised major improvement in various areas that directly touch ordinary wananchi.

They included water services, electricity, health services, education, transportation and many others. On health services, Dr Magufuli has always reiterated that his next government would strengthen the services by ensuring all Tanzanians get health insurance. According to the party's 2020-2025 manifesto, plans are already in place to ensure all Tanzanians possess health insurance.

The implementation of the policy will enable every Tanzanian to access health services easily in all identified hospitals across the country. Also, Dr Magufuli promised to continue with the construction of hospitals, health centres and dispensaries along with the purchase of modern medical equipment, offering training to medical staff and enroll new students to various medical schools in the country.

Dr Magufuli has pledged to enhance the health sector saying the government will construct more than 1,600 new health facilities and enroll at least 25,000 students in health related courses from 2020 to 2025. The party's manifesto explains that apart from making major strides in the sector in the past five years, the party still plans to strengthen it by increasing the number of officials and specialists doctors, purchasing modern health equipment for testing and treatment as well as improving infrastructures.

"In the coming five years, the government will focus on major issues in the health sector including building and finishing all projects in different areas. The construction of health centres will consider the geographical position, the number of people in the area and the number of patients," reads part of the document. Moreover, the government will also engage in the second phase of the construction of 98 district councils' hospitals and strengthen the provision of medicines and other related healthcare services at 28 referral hospitals and finalize the construction and renovation of 125 district hospitals.

The fifth-phase government has recorded tremendous achievements in improving delivery of health services to Tanzanians, which is translated in the great success in fulfilling the 2015-2020 manifesto pledges of ensuring provision of quality health care to the citizens. In the past five years, the government has invested heavily in the country's health sector, to enhance availability of not only routine health services but also specialised healthcare, hence positioning Tanzania as a healthcare hub for medical tourism.

When he assumed office in 2015, President John Magufuli issued several directives to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and its institutions, to chart out plans that would