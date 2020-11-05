Tanzania: Morogoro RC Calls for Support to Winners

5 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News, Morogoro

MOROGORO Regional Commissioner (RC), Loata Ole Sanare has appealed to the public to accord maximum cooperation to leaders who won in this year's General Election to enable them live up to their pledges in bringing development.

Mr Sanare made the appeal when speaking to the media on Monday in Morogoro, urging all Tanzanians, including political parties to support leaders who were declared winners in the just concluded election.

He implored residents to carry on with their normal activities for their own development. The RC also warned against any kind of demonstrations with the intention of boycotting the election results released by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

He however pointed out that the regional defence and security committee was prepared to ensure peace is preserved, noting that they will not hesitate to take legal action to anyone or group involved in the protests.

"We have heard reports in relation to staging non-stop protests countrywide from November 2(Monday), this year or any other day. Just to let them know, the security of the country is also being strengthened continuously," said Sanare.

He added: "Let's give room for the people to concentrate on development... people should be left to focus on the expectations and pledges given by the president elect, parliamentarians and ward councillors to excel instead of protests."

Mr Sanare used the opportunity to pay tribute to the residents of Morogoro region for giving maximum cooperation at all times during campaigns and election.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.