Tanzania: Morogoro RC Calls for Support to Winners

MOROGORO Regional Commissioner (RC), Loata Ole Sanare has appealed to the public to accord maximum cooperation to leaders who won in this year's General Election to enable them live up to their pledges in bringing development.

Mr Sanare made the appeal when speaking to the media on Monday in Morogoro, urging all Tanzanians, including political parties to support leaders who were declared winners in the just concluded election.

He implored residents to carry on with their normal activities for their own development. The RC also warned against any kind of demonstrations with the intention of boycotting the election results released by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

He however pointed out that the regional defence and security committee was prepared to ensure peace is preserved, noting that they will not hesitate to take legal action to anyone or group involved in the protests.

"We have heard reports in relation to staging non-stop protests countrywide from November 2(Monday), this year or any other day. Just to let them know, the security of the country is also being strengthened continuously," said Sanare.

He added: "Let's give room for the people to concentrate on development... people should be left to focus on the expectations and pledges given by the president elect, parliamentarians and ward councillors to excel instead of protests."

Mr Sanare used the opportunity to pay tribute to the residents of Morogoro region for giving maximum cooperation at all times during campaigns and election.