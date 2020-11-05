Tanzania: Five Years Ahead, JPM Promises Better Social Services

OVER 15 million Tanzanians voted in the just ended General Election that saw the incumbent President John Magufuli emerging with landslide victory of 12,516,252 votes that is equivalent to 84 percent of the total votes.

Mr Tundu Lissu of Chadema emerged second with 1,933,271 votes and ACTWazalendo's Bernard Membe garnered 81,129 votes. For the whole 60 days of campaigns across the country, the ruling CCM candidate Dr Magufuli focused on plans and strategies for implementing the promises that his party gave through the 303-page manifesto.

Dr Magufuli assured the public that the coming five years, which are set to commence today, will see major changes in social services. The idea seems to have been well understood by wananchi following his outstanding performance of the fifth government in the past five years.

Dr Magufuli promised major improvement in various areas that directly touch ordinary wananchi. They included water services, electricity, health services, education, transportation and many others. On health services, Dr Magufuli has always reiterated that his next government would strengthen the services by ensuring all Tanzanians get health insurance.

According to the party's 2020-2025 manifesto, plans are already in place to ensure all Tanzanians possess health insurance. The implementation of the policy will enable every Tanzanian to access health services easily in all identified hospitals across the country.

Also, Dr Magufuli promised to continue with the construction of hospitals, health centres and dispensaries along with the purchase of modern medical equipment, offering training to medical staff and enroll new students to various medical schools in the country.

Dr Magufuli has pledged to enhance the health sector saying the government will construct more than 1,600 new health facilities and enroll at least 25,000 students in health related courses from 2020 to 2025. The party's manifesto explains that apart from making major strides in the sector in the past five years, the party still plans to strengthen it by increasing the number of officials and specialists doctors, purchasing modern health equipment for testing and treatment as well as improving infrastructures.

"In the coming five years, the government will focus on major issues in the health sector including building and finishing all projects in different areas. The construction of health centres will consider the geographical position, the number of people in the area and the number of patients," reads part of the document.

Moreover, the government will also engage in the second phase of the construction of 98 district councils' hospitals and strengthen the provision of medicines and other related healthcare services at 28 referral hospitals and finalize the construction and renovation of 125 district hospitals.

The fifth-phase government has recorded tremendous achievements in improving delivery of health services to Tanzanians, which is translated in the great success in fulfilling the 2015-2020 manifesto pledges of ensuring provision of quality health care to the citizens.

In the past five years, the government has invested heavily in the country's health sector, to enhance availability of not only routine health services but also specialised healthcare, hence positioning Tanzania as a healthcare hub for medical tourism.

When he assumed office in 2015, President John Magufuli issued several directives to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and its institutions, to chart out plans that would transform the health sector, including introduction of specialised services, which were not available in the country.

The government has demonstrated its commitment by massively increasing the health budget to ensure improved access to medical drugs, facilitate the construction of health facilities countrywide and introduction of specialised services which have trimmed the number of Tanzanians seeking treatment overseas by more than 95 per cent. In the past five years, health facilities have increased from 7,014 in 2015 to 8,783 in 2020 on which dispensaries have increased from 6,044 of 2015 to 7,242 in 2020, health centres have increased from 718 in 2015 to 1,205 in 2020.

District hospitals have increased from 77 of 2015 to 148 in 2020, the number includes 71 new hospitals. The government has also constructed 10 regional hospitals, including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region, whose construction stalled since 1970.

On education, the plans on the grounds show that the government is set to construct 26 special schools for science subjects. The schools will be built in each of the 26 administrative regions.

The implementation of the plan will go along with offering special training on mathematics, science and language to 20,000 specialised teachers. Also, at least 1,500 secondary schools will be connected with internet services to promote Information Technology (IT) and ensure students are engaged in various subjects by using modern technology.

The schools will be supplied with modern teaching equipment, including computers that will enable students to learn and participate fully in science related subjects. Dr Magufuli said recently during the just ended campaign trail that the government has successfully managed to provide free education and will continue implementing the policy in order to improve the sector and performance in next five years.

However, it is recorded that the investment in the education sector is paying off as evidenced by the recent Form IV National Examination results, showing that a total of six public secondary schools were in the list of ten best schools in terms of performance. Nationally, in the past five years, the government constructed 905 primary schools, 228 secondary schools and employed over 17,000 teachers.

The government also constructed laboratories, dormitories, teachers' houses and many other educational infrastructures. In higher learning education, the number of students who are enrolled for studies has increased from 65,064 students of 2015 to 87,813 students in 2020. Also the number of students who get loans from the Higher Learning Students' Loan Board (HESLB) has increased from 98,300 students in 2014/2015 to 130,883 students in 2020.

The amount offered by the board in the past five years amounts to 2.20trl/- . On electricity, the ruling party's manifesto indicates that the government will continue with its projects that involve generating enough power through major projects and ensuring each village is electrified. The available statistics show that so far, a total of 9,700 villages have been connected in the just five years compared to 2018 which had electricity by 2015. According to the manifesto the remaining 2500 villages will be connected within five coming years.

Tanzania has a total of 12000 villages. Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, which is designed to generate 2,115 MW upon its completion is one of major projects expected to boost the energy sector in the country. On transportation, for the past five years the government has constructed hundreds of thousands kilometers of tarmac roads across the country.

Improvement of water transportation in Lake Victoria, Lake Nyasa, Tanganyika and in Indian ocean by constructing ferries, vessels and renovating old ships are among major projects that were executed in the past five years.

However, the ongoing construction of Standard Gauge railway (SGR) is another milestone project that aims at improving both the social and economic lives of Tanzanians and the people in neighbouring countries. Dr Magufuli said the project is expected to revolutionise the people's lives on economic and social fronts.

The SGR, the first of its kind in East and Central Africa which will be powered by electricity, will be travelling at 160 kilometers per hour. Tanzania made the decision to construct the 2,561 Kilometers SGR network that links Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Katavi and neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, and DRC purposely to boost the economic growth and improve people's social lives.

The project has so far provided job opportunities to thousands of Tanzanians and improved the people's standard of living. On water supply, Dr Magufuli pledged to continue with all available plans to ensure water shortage is becoming a history in Tanzania.

So far a number of multi-billions projects are being carried out in various parts of the country including the Lake Victoria water project to Tabora, Nzeg