Ethiopia: Western Embassies Call for Conflict Deescalation With Tigray Region

The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom have issued statements today, urging the deescalation of armed conflict in Tigray Regional State.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has ordered the Ethiopian defense forces to launch a military offensive against forces in the Regional State that have been accused of attacking military installations under the Northern Command. Communications have been disconnected, and internet remains shutdown. The Regional State has additionally issued bans on airspace.

Mobilisation of militia forces under Amhara Regional State continued, leading the embassies to urge all sides to safeguard civilian lives.