Sudan: Hamdouk Assured On Situation in Ethiopia

4 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk made a phone call today to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, to get assured on the situation in Ethiopia, in light of the statement issued by the Ethiopian government about the incidents in Al-Tagray region.

The Ethiopian PM has asserted during the phone call his government work to stabilize the situation and its return to normal.

Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has expressed the Sudan's keenness on stability in brotherly Ethiopia, as it constitutes stability for Sudan and the region; meanwhile, the two leaders have agreed to continue communication in light of the relations and ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

