Malawi: Councils Warned Against Abuse of Public Funds

4 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Fostina Mkandawire

Lilongwe — File photo

Minister of Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama has issued a stern warning against misappropriation of funds for development projects in district councils, saying the law will take its course for those involved in the malpractice.

Belekanyama issued the warning during a meeting for Central Region district council officials in Lilongwe on Monday ahead of the implementation of a project called Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) amounting to $100million (over K75 billion).

The project, which will be financed by the World Bank as a grant, will run for five years effective 2020/21 financial year and will be implemented in all the 28 local council authorities.

He told council officials they ought to be transparent in any expenditure incurred saying in the past, misunderstandings arose whenever there was a new project due to failure by district commissioners and chief executive officers to account for their expenditures.

"During the last sitting of Parliament, I was quizzed over lack of transparency by councils, this almost stopped the legislators from passing some pertinent bills for the councils' development projects," he said.

Belekanyama, therefore, appealed to district commissioners and chief executive officers to be producing physical and financial reports on implementation of projects on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

"We want to deal with implementation challenges of Constituency Development Fund, District Development Fund and Borehole Fund which have, over the years, brought working relationship which is not cordial between DCs and Members of Parliament," he said.

He further advised DCs and CEOs to be prudently submitting and disbursing funds for project implementation once funded by treasury, saying any delay raises doubts.

"Deliberate delay in implementing CDF and DDF projects will not be accepted because every project has a timeline, therefore, any delay has consequences," he said.

Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lawford Palani, who spoke on behalf of all the participants at the meeting, said the orientation came at the right time when councils are about to start implementing projects in the 2020/2021 financial year.

He said the orientation meeting had enlightened them on issues that affect smooth running of councils' business.

"This orientation will enable us to have good working relationship with MPs and councillors, which will improve service delivery," he said.

Out of K75 billion GESD Project funds, about K55 billion will go to District Development Fund (DDF) for the implementation of council programs.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.