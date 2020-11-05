Tanzania: CCM - Expect Tight Screw On Corruption

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE ruling party- CCM has vowed to continue combating corruption, misappropriation of public funds and negligence in the local government to ensure smooth and concrete fulfillment of its 2020 election's manifesto.

Briefing the reporters in Dodoma, CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ali revealed that having competent Mayors and Council chairpersons is one of the strategies that will lead the battle in local government to improve quality of service rendered to the citizens.

Dr Bashiru said that CCM will firmly ensure all City Councils; Municipalities and District Councils will be headed with proficient and high integrity persons who would spearhead the battle at the expense of the CCM's manifesto.

He said that if a local government performs well that will possibly lead to improving revenue collection and reduce them (local government) from entirely depending on the Central government for funds.

"However, capable local government leadership would be a watchdog for accountability; CCM eagerly wants to kick out business as usual syndrome and public funds' embezzlement, corruption and negligence in our councils," he added.

However, Dr Bashiru made a call to ward councillors-elect from the party all over the country to show up and contest for the vacancies.

"So far in some area like Mbeya (City Council) 10 candidates showed up to contest for mayor-ship of the city, the deadline will be 4th October (yesterday), but our chairman (Dr Magufuli) wisely added one more day until 5th October (today) 4pm," he pointed out.

Elaborating, he noted that President elect Dr John Magufuli who will be sworn in today extended the deadline to ensure the democracy within the party is fully exercised, and every aspirant has the room to fill and return the forms without any inappropriateness.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.