BOTSWANA Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam, Wednesday evening, for the second inauguration of President John Magufuli in Dodoma on Thursday.

The VP has been welcomed by Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

He will join other dignitaries and thousands of Tanzanians at Jamhuri Stadium in the Capital City to witness the historic event.