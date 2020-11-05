Malawi: Mia to Represent Chakwera At Magufuli Inauguration

4 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated Transport and Public Works minister Sidik Mia to represent the country at the inauguration of President John Magufuli of Tanzania on Thursday.

Mia is accompanied by Minister of Information Gospel Kazako.

Magufuli won a controversial second term of office in an election the opposition say was highly rigged.

Tanzania sent a vice president during the inauguration of President Chakwera.

Magufuli, of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, had won 12.5m votes out of a total 15m votes. They said his main challenger, Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party, had secured 1.9m votes.

CCM party -- a version of which has held power since independence from Britain in 1961 -- was also on track for a parliamentary landslide and his candidate was declared the winner in the semi-autonomous Zanzibar region that has a history of contested votes.

Last week's election was marred by opposition allegations that the vote was not free and fair following complaints of a crackdown.

"Democratic change is not possible in Tanzania under the current political and constitutional conditions," Lissu said, adding he was calling for fresh elections.

He has called on the African Union observer mission in Tanzania headed by Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, "not to endorse the results of this sham" following internet and mobile phone blackouts.

Members of the electoral commission dismissed the allegations of fraud.

The US embassy in Dar es Salaam said that while the vote went peacefully, there were credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation.

Magufuli, known as the Bulldozer, was first elected in 2015 on a promise to tackle corruption, but has faced widespread criticism for clamping down on his critics.

Meanwhile, with Mia going to Magufuli inaguartion the ministry of Transport and Public Works has cancelled a meeting with Fuel Tankers Operators Association on Wednesday which the minister was supposed to chair.

The association members want the government to intervene for better contract pay outs.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.