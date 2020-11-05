South Africa: Basic Education and Health Agree on Protocols Allowing Covid-19 Positive Learners to Write Matric Exams

@DBE_SA/Twitter
The South African Departments of Basic Education and Health announce an agreement that learners who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to write the final matric examinations.
5 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Basic Education and the Department of Health have just concluded an agreement this evening that will ensure that learners who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to write the final matric examinations.

The DBE previously issued a set of guidelines which indicated that learners who were COVID-19 positive would not be allowed to enter the exam center.

The Department subsequently received representations from parents and learners alike who requested the government to review the protocols. The two Departments jointly considered the requests and deliberated on the practical implications.

It was agreed that candidates who test positive, and deemed fit to write the examination, will be allowed to write albeit at a different venue and under secure conditions that are in compliance with the examination regulations.

The Departments will work jointly to ensure that candidates who have been confirmed to be positive are given an opportunity to sit for the exams while ensuring that safety is observed.

Minister Motshekga has however cautioned that the concessions did not mean that people should now be complacent in terms of the safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The full text of the statement can be seen here.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
Covid-19 Casts Shadow on South African Students' Final Exams
Is a Covid-19 Resurgence a Possibility for South Africa?
South African Health Minister, Wife Contract Covid-19
President Announces Plan to Revive South African Economy
South African Govt Extends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.