Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 155 New Cases, Four Deaths

5 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases were reported from 10 states.

On Wednesday, 155 new coronavirus cases and four deaths were recorded in Nigeria, after a total of 7,810 samples were tested across the country, according to official records.

This brings the total infection toll to 63,328 while the total fatality reached 1,155.

This is according to the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

Of the 63,328 cases, 59,675 cases have been discharged in the 36 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 668,729 tests have been carried out across Nigeria

According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases were reported from 10 states - Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1).

With the latest figures, Lagos still retains its lead on the total confirmed cases with 21,483, followed by Abuja (6,165), Plateau (3,652), Oyo (3,461), Rivers (2,846), Edo (2,669), Kaduna (2,668), Ogun (2,061), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,749), Ondo (1,687), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (930), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (715).

Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded five cases only.

Although Nigeria has reopened its economy as the coronavirus cases declined, authorities have warned of a second wave if residents do not stick to COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and use of facemasks.

