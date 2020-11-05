Nigeria: Is the U.S. Emboldening Authoritarianism in Nigeria?

opinion

Nigeria's democratic credentials are currently in tatters. Almost two weeks ago, the Nigerian military opened fire on peaceful protesters in its commercial capital, Lagos, killing at least eight people, with scores more wounded. Let's be clear, while the Nigerian government is guilty of arbitrary violence, abuse of power, and wanton brutality, it is likely emboldened by the U.S. response to similar protests against police violence. In specific terms, President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be taking a cue from President Donald Trump's forceful response to the protests surrounding civil rights and social justice in the U.S. and is empowered by the state's deafening silence on the two-week long popular protests in Nigeria. In some ways, this response mirrors a growing populist conservatism and authoritarian tendency in state response to anti-government protests.

In no way are we absolving the Buhari government of total responsibility for its actions, as some Africanists have tended to do, taking away Africa's agency on governance failure. Rather, we argue that this response reflects the apparent regression of democratic norms, as modelled by the U.S. government in its steady divestment from multilateral arrangements internationally. On the home front, the patterns of democratic divestiture seem consistent, as evidenced by the consistent delegitimisation of the media. For decades, the U.S. has prided itself in taking leadership in globalising democracy and human rights. Therefore, it cannot exonerate itself entirely of the blame when its actions seem to be exemplifying a different governance model.

Since October 8, over 150 protests against police brutality have shut down major cities in Nigeria. The #EndSARS protests started indigenously in 2017 in spurts across the country. The current iteration quickly expanded on the streets and online, garnering over 28 million Tweets within 48 hours of the campaign's onset. Thousands of young people, describing spurious arrests, harassment, and even extra-judicial killings by the elite police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have demanded the dissolution of the group and justice for its victims. The Nigerian government's responses have ranged from complete silence in the first few days to a statement purportedly disbanding the group. Unable to quell the protests, the Buhari government has responded more forcefully, first imposing restrictions on cash donations to the protesters and through the use of more police brutality. This escalated quickly on the night of Tuesday October 20, when the government imposed a sudden curfew, and the military opened fire on peaceful protesters.

... despite what appears to be a lack of support from the U.S. government, given the absence of a public statement from the State Department, the movement's tenacity in the face of state violence is raising the cost of continued violent suppression to the Nigerian government.

Real-time transmission of texts, pictures, and videos helps popular protests like these generate indisputable evidence of youth activism and continued state suppression. Using mostly Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, the #EndSARS protests garnered global support by documenting images and videos of the turmoil. The existence of these citizens' reports and user-generated data further problematises the U.S. government's continued silence. As the Nigerian government capitalises on the State Department's silence, which, given the context, could be interpreted as nonchalance, at best, and tacit approval, at worst, to raise the costs of protests through violence and brutality, the youth remain resolute. In defiance of increasing state violence, young protesters have employed new strategies to sustain the movement, including all night vigils in memoriam of recent killings and holding sit-ins that feature the use of the Nigerian Flag and National anthem as objects of protest.

Consistent with Africa's historiography, women played a significant role in organising and sustaining the #EndSARS movement. In particular, a nascent women's group based in Lagos, Feminist Coalition, provided oxygen for the movement by mobilising funds and designing strategies that supported protesters across the country. Although the group claimed the Nigerian government shut down its traditional payment channels, it raised over ₦147,855,788 (about $388,000). This powerful array of women actors has strengthened the youth movement, which has successfully created global support for its activism through social media. As such, despite what appears to be a lack of support from the U.S. government, given the absence of a public statement from the State Department, the movement's tenacity in the face of state violence is raising the cost of continued violent suppression to the Nigerian government.

The question then becomes: Is the U.S. emboldening authoritarianism in Nigeria? Does the example set by the current U.S. administration normalise autocratic and quasi-autocratic politics across the world? Of course, some would argue that we are ascribing to the U.S. more power than it has. While that argument certainly has its merits, the fact remains that post-Cold War, the U.S. has relatively successfully used the spread of liberal democracy as a primary foreign policy tool. Therefore, it is not a stretch to conjecture a correlation when states exhibit behaviours that appear to mirror U.S. actions. In the final analysis, however, the Nigerian government bears full blame for this blight on Nigerian democracy and should be held accountable for the dead and injured.

Chiedo Nwankwor (@chiedochichi) is the director of SAIS Women Lead and teaches African Politics at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, D.C., while Elor Nkereuwem (@eloresin) is a Research & Advocacy Fellow, Transparency International Defense & Security, and a doctoral candidate in the African Studies Program at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, D.C.