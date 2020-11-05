Kenya: Ex-AFC Leopards Player Turns the Page After Life in Prison

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former AFC Leopards defender Moses Opula says he wants to mentor and nurture football talents following his release from prison.

Opula was sentenced to death for robbery with violence in 2007 and had been incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison since. At the time he was nabbed he was Leopards goalkeeping coach, working under the legendary Mickey Weche.

His sentence came eight years after he featured among a star-studded Leopards squad, including midfielders Nicholas Muyoti and Ramadhan Balala, that won the 2001 Moi Golden Cup.

Opula's death sentence was later substituted for life imprisonment after former President Mwai Kibaki exercised his prerogative of mercy in 2009, sparing many prisoners the hangman's noose and also offered him a chance to relocate from solitary confinement to ordinary jail.

Lady luck would later smile at Opula as he walked into freedom last September after he was pardoned for showing good behaviour with an appeal from Mneti Huru, a local paralegal group patronage associated with former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

"Life as a free man is satisfying and enjoyable," he told Nation Sport.

"It has been a long and tough journey. I prefer not speak about my actions from back in the day but of course I regret several things about my past, and especially my company at the time.

"I am grateful to be handed this second chance to make something good out of my life. I want to train youngsters to become professional players. I also wish to teach them about staying focused even when things don't come as planned."

While in prison, Opula met other ex-footballers including Rogers Tedium and Shem Nyaberi and the trio helped found a football team they named Kamiti Inmates FC.

He also studied coaching and refereeing behind bars courtesy of Faijiri Solutions, a self-help organisation run by Kiarie Mwangi, and was awarded a level 'C' coaching certificate.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.