Kenya: Ex-AFC Leopards Player Turns the Page After Life in Prison

Former AFC Leopards defender Moses Opula says he wants to mentor and nurture football talents following his release from prison.

Opula was sentenced to death for robbery with violence in 2007 and had been incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison since. At the time he was nabbed he was Leopards goalkeeping coach, working under the legendary Mickey Weche.

His sentence came eight years after he featured among a star-studded Leopards squad, including midfielders Nicholas Muyoti and Ramadhan Balala, that won the 2001 Moi Golden Cup.

Opula's death sentence was later substituted for life imprisonment after former President Mwai Kibaki exercised his prerogative of mercy in 2009, sparing many prisoners the hangman's noose and also offered him a chance to relocate from solitary confinement to ordinary jail.

Lady luck would later smile at Opula as he walked into freedom last September after he was pardoned for showing good behaviour with an appeal from Mneti Huru, a local paralegal group patronage associated with former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

"Life as a free man is satisfying and enjoyable," he told Nation Sport.

"It has been a long and tough journey. I prefer not speak about my actions from back in the day but of course I regret several things about my past, and especially my company at the time.

"I am grateful to be handed this second chance to make something good out of my life. I want to train youngsters to become professional players. I also wish to teach them about staying focused even when things don't come as planned."

While in prison, Opula met other ex-footballers including Rogers Tedium and Shem Nyaberi and the trio helped found a football team they named Kamiti Inmates FC.

He also studied coaching and refereeing behind bars courtesy of Faijiri Solutions, a self-help organisation run by Kiarie Mwangi, and was awarded a level 'C' coaching certificate.