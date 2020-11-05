Kenya/Comoros: Michael Olunga a Doubt for Comoros Clash

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee could be without Japan-based Michael Olunga in next week's 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match versus Comoros after his coach Nelsinho Baptista tested positive for Covid-19.

Two other members of Olunga's Kashiwa Reysol club have also been infected with the virus.

Japan's Professional League (JPL) confirmed three positive cases at Kashiwa Reysol club on Monday, but stopped short of revealing their identities.

"J-League has announced that match week 26 of the 2020 league match between Vegalta and Kashiwa Reysol scheduled for Tuesday, November 3 has been cancelled after cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kashiwa Reysol," the statement reads in part.

Media reports in Japan list the Brazilian coach, 70, among those affected.

"After working as a team on November 1, Nelsinho had a fever of 37.5 degrees in the afternoon and underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. The next day his body temperature rose to 38.4 degrees and had to be retested. The PCR test revealed he was positive," the statement added.

World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines state that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus, or exhibits symptoms, or lives with someone who's tested positive, or has someone in his or her support bubble who's tested positive should not only self-isolate for a period of 10-14 days, but also get tested.

Kenya will face Comoros at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi next Wednesday and again in Moroni four days later.

Olunga's possible absence could be a big blow to Mulee considering he not only is the team's first choice striker, but also among the dependable players.

The 26-year-old scored in another qualifier when Kenya drew 1-1 with Egypt in Alexandria last November and has also been in impressive form for his club, scoring 23 times in as many games in Japan's top-flight.

John Avire, who plies his trade at Egypt's Tanta Football Club, could step in the attack should Olunga, who also missed Kenya's 2-1 win over Zambia last month owing to the strict Covid-19 precautions in the Asian country, miss out.

Other strikers selected by Mulee for this assignment are Masoud Juma, who is currently training with Kariobangi Sharks, Oscar Wamalwa, and Benson Omala who ply their trade in the Kenyan Premier League.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Comoros By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Achesa ready to fight

Meanwhile, Sofapaka defender Titus Achesa, who was among the late surprise inclusions in the provisional Harambee Stars squad, is ready to fight for his place in the team.

This is only his third national team call up, but Achesa is not taking it for granted and is eager to make it to the final squad that will face Comoros.

"It is a pleasure to be in the national team and I am obviously very excited to have received the call by coach Jacob Mulee. It only means that he believes in me and I am eager to repay his faith," Achesa told Nation Sport.

Achesa admits it won't be easy for him to go straight into the starting squad but says he is willing to fight for it.

"I play in a position that is very competitive but that is what makes it even more exciting. It makes me work harder every day and I am hoping to first make it in the final squad and then work make use of any opportunity I am given to help the team achieve good results," he said.

Achesa. 25, will have to battle with Sweden-based Eric "Marcelo" Ouma and new KCB FC defender David Owino for a starting berth at left-back.

Achesa moved to Sofapaka in November 2018 from Posta Rangers. He has also featured for Nakuru AllStars in the past.