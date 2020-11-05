Kenya/Comoros: Blow to Harambee Stars as Olunga Set to Miss Comoros Tie

Kenya international Michael Olunga will miss Harambee Stars' back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Comoros on November 11 and 15.

This is after his Japanese club, Kashiwa Reysol announced that the entire team will head into a 10-day quarantine following atleast four positive Covid-19 cases in the team.

"We plan to quarantine at a hotel in Chiba prefecture for about 10 days from tomorrow (today).

We were planning to work as of yesterday (November 3), but we will put the safety of everyone first, carry out PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests of all the Academy staff, and resume the activities as soon as the safety is confirmed by the test," the club explained in a statement on Wednesday.

Reysol reported on Tuesday that coach Nelsinho, one player and three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Nelsinho's close contacts are still awaiting the decision of the health authorities, but the two staff members suspected of being close contacts are currently in quarantine.

Olunga's possible absence could be a big blow to Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, considering he not only is the team's first choice striker, but also among the dependable players. Kenya will face Comoros at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi next Wednesday and again in Moroni four days later.

The 26-year-old scored in another qualifier when Kenya drew 1-1 with Egypt in Alexandria last November and has also been in impressive form for his club, scoring 23 times in as many games in Japan's top-flight.