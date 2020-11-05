Kenya: Welcome Back - Vihiga United Seal KPL Return

Vihiga United Wednesday sealed their return to the top-flight after edging Kisumu All Stars 5-3 on post-match penalties in the return leg of the end of the season Kenyan Premier League-cum-National Super League play-off.

After losing the first leg 2-1 last Saturday at the Mumias Complex, Vihiga rallied to win Wednesday's contest 2-1 at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu to level the scores 3-3 on aggregate.

Just like he did during normal time, Patrick Okulo found the back of the net from the spot with the fifth kick to ensure Vihiga make an immediate return to the top flight just a season after going down.

Dennis Ombeva, Mike Esabwa, Juniour Adeyefa, Norman Werungah and were all successful from 12 yards for Vihiga United.

Willis Otenda missed All Stars' second penalty but Gerishom Arabe, Mark Kwasira and Walter Oduor score for the hosts, who are now relegated a season after their promotion to the top league.

The victory was the first ever for a team from the National Super League to win promotion to the top tier via the playoffs.

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth was elated saying their tactics worked just like they planned.

"In the first leg, we were disoriented by the penalty scored by All Stars but we vowed to stay calm and stick to our game plan and it paid off," said Okoth.

He is now setting his sights on maintaining their place in the top-flight league. While Kisumu All Stars coach Andrew Aroka refused to address the press, Team Manager, Alfred Adu said they accept the result because from the onset, the match was evenly balanced.

He however praised the entire team for doing their best and playing their hearts out.

"This is football and we accept the outcome. We will now go back to the drawing board and restructure the team so that we play better in the National Super League," said Adu.

Tear gas

From the kick off whistle, Vihiga showed their determination to overturn the deficit. They created the game's first chance in the seventh minute when a shot by Patrick Okulo went just inches wide.

There were little chances created before the central referee, Simon Ongaga blew the whistle for a water break at the half-hour mark.

However, during the water break, there was some commotion at the two main gates of the Moi stadium as fans tried to force their way into the stadium against the Covid-19 protocols.

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters at them to disperse the crowd. The fumes spread to the pitch delaying the restart of the game for about five minutes as players and the officials washed their eyes and coughed as they chocked on the fumes.

When the match finally resumed, both teams went about in search of the goals.

All Stars forward Erick Otieno, popularly known as Otile, had a good chance in the 38th minute but his shot went wide.

Kisumu All Stars would however draw the first blood on 47th minutes when Otile after a good through pass from Steven Otieno, slotted in a shot on the right corner of Vihiga United's goal post beating Joel Mukabi, who stretched to his limit but could not save his team.

But Vihiga United could not risk going for the half time break before they equalized. They struck three minutes later after Dennis Wafula headed into the net a neatly curved free kick from Dennis Ombeva.

The second half was a see-saw affair with each team not relenting in their bid to win the match.

Vihiga however got an advantage after the home team conceded a penalty in the 53rd minute.

Vihiga FC's Patrick Okulo converted it, perfectly hiding the ball in the top roof of the net to level the scores on aggregate.

Vihiga United's Mike Esabwa would have made it 3-1 following a defensive blunder by All-stars' defense in the 71st minute, but he missed an open chance following a cross by Nigerian-born Junior Adefaya.

With no more goals and the absence of extra time, penalties would decide the winner of the match.