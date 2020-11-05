Kenya: Covid-19 Heroine Loses Battle to Virus She Fought Fearlessly

Mabel Muruli spent most of her last days fighting Covid-19, only to be brought down by it.

Ms Muruli, who until her death on Friday last week was a board member at the Ewaso Ngiro South Development Authority, died at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Research, and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH).

Diagnosed with a heart condition, she fell ill on Saturday October 24 and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19.

However, she lost the battle as she was being transferred to the KUTRRH where she was to get specialised treatment.

"She exploited her wide global networks to mobilise support to combat the pandemic in various parts of the country," George Muruli, her brother, said while announcing her death.

She received donations and distributed them to vulnerable communities in western, mainly Vihiga, and communities in Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

Paid ultimate price

"She used her influence to solidify efforts towards combating the pandemic. And even though she worked hard in that regard, she became a victim and paid the ultimate price," George said, noting that his sister had worked closely with governors Alex Tolgos, Jackson Mandago, Wilbur Ottichilo and Stephen Sang in combating the virus.

Her anti-Covid-19 pandemic crusade was largely shaped by her the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in which she was an elder.

Head-quartered in the US, the church has a strong presence in London, where Ms Muruli spent much of her adult life.

In April, the church approved over 110 Covid-19 relief projects in 57 countries. Resources and volunteers were unleashed to help make face masks and other protective equipment for health workers on the front line.

Most of these were done with trusted partners from humanitarian agencies, health ministries and hospitals.

Gubernatorial seat contest

Known simply as Mama by her political supporters in Kakamega County where she twice unsuccessfully contested the gubernatorial seat, Ms Muruli had arrived in London in 1991, looking for greater opportunities in life.

She enrolled at Brunei University and graduated with a diploma in immigration law and soon after landed a job in the Home Office where she worked as a court interpreter for refugees and asylum seekers mainly from East Africa.

She returned home to contest for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate in 2013 but lost to Mr Oparanya. A second attempt in 2017 saw her join the Jubilee Party but she lost again.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Mark of Wembley, London, and four children -- Kennedy Ndambiri, and daughters Eleanour, Kimberly and Annie.

She will be buried on Saturday at the Muruli family home in Shinyalu.