Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars Defender Returns to Zambia, Joins Lusaka Dynamos

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international defender Musa Mohammed has joined Zambian Super League (ZSL) side Lusaka Dynamos on a one-year contract.

The former Gor Mahia captain had been training with Moroccan side Difaa El Jadidi for over two weeks and media reports in the country indicated the two parties had reached an agreement.

Nation Sport understands that the player's move to Difaa El Jadidi fell through after the club appointed a new technical bench.

The team recently appointed Abdel-Haq Bashikha as the new coach and the gaffer was reportedly not impressed with the Kenyan International's physical condition.

Musa's last work station was at Zambian champions Nkana, a team he joined in 2018 but the two parties failed to agree on a new deal mid this year after his contract ended.

Nkana were at the time going through financial challenges and the centre back was eager for greener pastures.

"Whatever happened in Morocco is in the past already and Musa is now a Lusaka Dynamos player. He signed a one-year deal today with an option to extend for another year and he is looking forward to getting started at his new home," a source at Shujaa Sports Management, the agency that brokered the deal, told Nation Sport.

Lusaka Dynamos opened their 2020/21 Zambian Super League (ZSL) campaign with a barren draw against Buildcon on October 31 and played to a 1-1 draw with Napsa Stars on Wednesday.

Dynamos are currently tenth on the log with just two points.

