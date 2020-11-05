Uganda: Court Dismisses Common Nuisance Case Against Dr Stella Nyanzi

4 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed the common nuisance case that was put against the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)'s flag bearer for Kampala Woman MP seat, Dr Stella Nyanzi.

The former Makerere University senior research fellow, appeared before a session presided over by magistrate Ketty Acaa for hearing of her case on Wednesday.

However, the state failed to present any witnesses, prompting Ms Acaa to dismiss the case and setting the accused free of the charges.

"The case against the three is hereby dismissed for want of prosecution," held Ms Acaa.

Dr Nyanzi,46, was facing these charges alongside two businessmen; Godfrey Katongole,34, and Newton Isaac,34.

The trio was on July 9, granted cash bail of Shs200,000 each after presenting their sureties that the court found credible.

Prosecution contended that Dr Nyanzi, Katongole, Newton and others still at large on July 8 at Nakasero Market within Kampala City, behaved in a manner causing inconvenience to other people by carrying placards with inscriptions "We are tired of lockdown and using COVID-19 to violate human rights"; an act which was allegedly causing inconveniences to the public in the exercise of common rights.

bndagire@ug.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.