Somalia: Hirshabelle Parliament Elects New Speaker

4 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Hirshabelle Parliament on Wednesday elected speaker and a deputy in Jowhar town in a highly contested election ahead of the region's presidential elections.

Mohamed Abdihakim Luqman Haji received 54 votes out of 90 defeating his rival who got 21 votes.

The regional parliament also elected Siraji Sheikh Isaq the first Deputy Speaker.

It is said that Abdihakim received the Somali federal government's support in his election campaign.

Somalia government has been weighing the regional election, which will have a greater impact in the general election which is due to take place in early 2021.Hirshabelle

