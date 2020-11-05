Sudan: UNITAR Organizes Training Session for Sudanese Participants in Water Diplomacy

Khartoum — The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in Geneva has organized a training course on water diplomacy for 12 Sudanese participants including engineers from the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources and diplomats in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sudan Permanent Mission to UN office in Geneva.

The Permanent Envoy of Sudan in Geneva, Ambassador Ali Ibn Abitalib, affirmed in his address to the opening ceremony of the training session appreciation of Sudan to the contributions being made by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research in providing training to the Sudanese government officials on current issues.

It is worth noting that the training session targets capacity building in the field of water diplomacy by tackling water challenges in the world, with focus on that facing Sudan in managing its water resources besides possible solutions to these challenges.