Al-Fashir — The Director-General of the Police Forces, Lt. Gen. Izz-Eddin Al-Shiekh, arrived at North Darfur State's capital of Al-Fashir today heading a delegation from the Ministry of Interior and the Police General Directorate to participate in the graduation ceremony of the 58th batch of police that is specialized in the protection of civilians, scheduled for today at Al-Fashir Stadium.

The Director-General of the Police Forces will also open a number of police facilities during the visit.