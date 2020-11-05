Sudan to Start Producing Oil At Al-Rawat Oilfield Within Two Weeks

Khartoum — Sudan will add 3,000 barrels a day of oil production from a new oilfield, which will boost the country's output to 64,000 bpd, the general manager of state oil firm Sudapet told Reuters.

Aiman Aboujoukh said in an interview to Reuters on Tuesday night that the al-Rawat oilfield in White Nile state will go online within two weeks with seven wells.

Sudan hopes to add an extra 20,000 bpd next year if the finance ministry approved funds for exploration, he said.

He said authorities hoped that Western firm would invest in after the United States confirmed it would lift Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that had blocked international funding and debt relief.