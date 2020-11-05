Liberia: Police Probe Says Deceased Bong County Journalist Was Involved in Theft

Gbarnga — Findings from investigation conducted by the Liberia National Police (LNP) has unveiled that the Radio Journalist - Chris David who was shot dead last Thursday night in Bong County, was allegedly involved in a case of theft when he was shot.

Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue disclosed at a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday that an LNP probe established that before his death, Brown and his suspected accomplice, Prince Galawolo, had multiple phone conversations which aroused the interest of investigators.

Though the findings are preliminary, Sudue noted that suspect Garlawolo confirmed and admitted knowing the deceased while narrating that they usually go on expeditions to nab the cattle of local farmers.

He said the suspects - Garlawolo as well as Henry Tucker (The local farmer who allegedly shot journalist David), will be forwarded to court in accordance with law. He also urged the public to give the investigation a chance and refrain from speculations that could jeopardize the inquest.

Tucker, who is in Police custody, according to Sudue, told investigators that he has been the victim of repeated cattle theft. He said as a result, when he was again attacked last week, he engaged the assailants, something which led to the inadvertent death of Journalist David.

On Tuesday, November 3, Police charged Tucker, 40, for allegedly murdering journalist David along the Gbarnga-Lofa County highway.

At the same time, the LNP has also charged and sent to court suspect Galawolo who is said to be a notorious criminal in Bong County known for alleged armed robbery and criminal trespass.

At a subsequent press conference on the same incident held at the Gbarnga Security and Regional Hub, the Commander of LNP's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) John Kelinso Flomo, disclosed, that the alleged murderer (Henry Turkor) was arrested on Monday, November 2, in Turkor's Village for shooting the deceased with a single barrel shotgun.

Flomo also confirmed that suspect Galawolo has been charged with armed robbery and criminal trespassing because he was with David when they went to Turkor's Village to steal a goat, an act which Galawolo publicly admitted committing during police preliminary investigation.

"We had a press interview at Radio Gbarnga and we told the media to trust the government through the LNP because there will be updates, for the fact that we will be restless until facts are found. If crimes are committed, police do not feel good because we have the responsibility to protect life and property," he said.

When Prince Galawolo was arrested on Monday, November 2, behind the Gbarnga Central Market, he told the Police during preliminary investigation that it was not the first time that he and Chris Davis had gone to steal a goat to sell.

He said some time ago the two of them stole a goat and sold it to a local restaurant owner for USD$75. He said they told the restaurant owner that Chris Davis was a journalist; and should be trusted.

In his explanation, the alleged murderer (Henry Turkor) admitted killing Davis, saying he discharged the firearm because he saw the gate to his goat barn open with someone inside trying to steal a goat from the fence. He said people had long been stealing his cattle in the village.