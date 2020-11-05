Gambia: Seven New Cases of Covid-19 Recorded, No New Death

The Gambia on Monday registered seven new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand, six hundred and seventy-nine.

The newly confirmed cases represented 9.2% positivity test rate. The median age of the new COVID-19 cases is 40.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded, results of the only posthumous sample tested returned negative for COVID-19.

This is the 184th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country currently has one hundred and sixty active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said seventy-six new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and National Public Health Lab.

He said no new test returned undetermined.

"Two hundred and four patients in self-isolation newly recovered and got discharged by the virtual clinics," he said.

Director Njai said three more consultants from the UK-PHRST (UK Public Health Rapid Support Team)

project recently arrived in the country and have since been supporting the COVID-19 response.

The bulk of active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.