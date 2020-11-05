Cameroon: Only You, Selected From the Whole Lot!

4 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Afanyu, the traditional African music artiste's latest single, "Kubaweh," was released on October 17, 2020.

It is in response to a long-expressed need. By Cameroonian music lovers for local traditional songs suitable for weddings. Here therefore comes 'Kubaweh," ("Only you") in Limbum language by Ndi Dieudonné Kongnyu, alias Afanyu. Born in 1991, the traditional African music artiste gives his songs an urban contemporary touch. Afanyu ("God's gift"), is a translation of his French name, Dieudonné, to Limbum.

His most recent song, "Kubaweh," literally means, "Only you were selected from the whole lot." It tells the story of a man's choice of a marriage partner. "The single was released on 17, 2020, on the eve of my birthday," explains the Bamenda-based singer who hails from Ntundip in Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region. "It is important for married people to value each other for accepting them despite the many choices they had," Afanyu insists.

Done intermittently in Limbum and Pidgin English, "Kubaweh" includes lyrics such as: "Only you can make me happy; You are my wife; Only you can make me go crazy; Only you can make my heart beat skip; I promise to give my heart to you; and All you people, come and see, I now have a wife!" The lyrics continue: "I have been to many places; I have seen many faces; But there was none like you; Only you can make me happy; This is a great day; The day of celebration, giving thanks to God in Heaven; This is a blessed day for me; It is you I love... ."

Ndi Dieudonné Kongnyu began playing musical instruments like conga and shakers in church at the age of seven. Today, he boasts two albums and five singles since going professional in 2016. The albums are "Rkwi" (death) 2016 and "Don't cry" released in 2018. Amongst his singles are "Duntombi" (Go ahead), "Wap Libi," (My elders), Homeland, "Kiwe" (Please!).

