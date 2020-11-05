Cameroon: Soothing Street Children's Gaping "Wounds"

Hip-hop artiste, Edi-win Chenny's latest single, "Lullaby," explores the plight of vulnerable children abandoned to themselves by society.

They are a common sight in the streets of our main towns and cities. Unkempt and generally aggressive, they are often shunned my many. Yet, many children find themselves on the streets today for no fault of theirs. As an orphan who has been through thick and thin to make it in life, Hip-hop artiste, Nfor Edwin Chenny (also known as Edi-win Chenny), understands the plight of street children.

Thus, the theme of his latest single, "Lullaby." Released on October 24, 2020, the song is dedicated to orphans and street children. The instrumentation is based on a popular lullaby amongst Wimbum people of Donga-Mantung Division in the North West Region. "I grew up an orphan and had a taste of what orphans go through," said Edi-win Chenny. "I soon understood that this group is greatly marginalized. I came to the realization that God sometimes allows us to pass through difficult situations so that we can help those who find themselves in a similar predicament," Chenny explained.

"With this song, I intend to raise funds and add to money gathered from other sources to reach out to some identified orphans. We will be launching an organisation in the days ahead to take care of this group of people. I look forward to shooting the video of this song to create more awareness," the artiste disclosed.

"Lullaby" tells the story of a six-year-old girl who woke up one morning only to discover the lifeless bodies of her parents by her side. On inquiring what happened, she was told that armed men invaded their community, killed her parents and took many others hostage. The hapless child had nowhere to turn to for survival, save to the streets. Thereby dashing her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

The Hip-hop song's lyrics include: "My lullaby to street children; How do you treat vulnerable children under your care? My lullaby to the motherless; My lullaby to the fatherless; My lullaby to street children; I understand what they go through; That is where I am coming from; Do you care how street children live?, Do they need to cry out for help before getting any?"

Produced by EdiPro Beats, "Lullaby" features The M.A.C, Edi-win Chenny's music mentor. Born in 1994, Nfor Edwin Chenny started singing in 2010 with the stage name Edi-Braun. To date, he has 11 singles and no album yet. Five of his songs have been officially released on YouTube.