Sudan: Al-Burhan Briefed On Outcomes of Religion and State Workshop

4 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, briefed on the outcomes of the informal workshop recently held recently in Juba between the government's delegation and the Sudan's Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM)-North delegation led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Hilu on the relationship between religion and the state.

During his meeting with the delegation of experts and facilitators who participated in the informal workshop on the relationship of religion and the state, led by Dr. Vasu Gunden, the Executive Director and founder of the African Center for Conflict Resolution in South Africa, Al- Burhan was briefed on outcomes of the workshop in the presence of Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi, member of the Sovereignty Council and head of the government delegation participating in the workshop.

Dr. Vasu noted that he briefed the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council on the results of the workshop discussions, describing the discussions during the workshop as good as many points were agreed upon, pointing to few points that were not agreed upon.

He indicated that the African Center for Conflict Resolution provided assistance to the delegations of the government and the SPLM-North to get prepared for the negotiations, saying: "We are committed to supporting the Sudan's unity and stability."

Dr. Vasu added: "We have to look at how to move forward in order to ensure peace and stability in Sudan," noting: "In this delicate circumstance in the Sudan's history, we must ensure the participation of all Sudanese in the dialogue in order to bring peace and unity, and this is our call to all, and we are ready to support Sudan in this regard, ", extending thanks and gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received by the Sudanese officials.

