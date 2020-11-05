Sudan: Dagalo Meets South Africa's Facilitating Experts' Delegation

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, met today in his office in the Republican Palace with the South Africa delegation of the expert group - facilitators, headed by Dr. Vasu Gunden, who participated in the informal workshop between the government delegation and the peoples liberation movement's - North delegation on the relationship of religion and state held in Juba recently.

Dr. Vasu Gunden, the founder and executive director of the African Center for Conflict Resolution "ACCORD" of South Africa , noted in a press statement that he briefed the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council on the results of the discussions during the informal workshop in Juba between the two delegations.

He described the discussions as good and were dominated by a positive spirit on both sides, indicating that the aim of this workshop is to exchange knowledge and views on the issue of the relationship of religion and the state.

He stated that the workshop aimed at building confidence between the two parties and exchanging views and ideas, pointing to an agreement reached during the workshop on seven topics, adding: "We believe that the goal for holding the workshop has been achieved."

He indicated that he briefed Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, on the workshop's outcomes.

He asserted the importance of the Sudan's unity and stability, pointing out that Sudan is witnessing an important stage in its history that requires the addressing the differences through negotiations, referring to Sudan's previous assistance to the Republic of South Africa, stressing his country's readiness to help and support Sudan to realize peace and stability.