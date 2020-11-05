Sudan: Al-Ta'asyhi Chairs Meeting for Reception of Peace Agreement's Parties

4 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Ta'asyhi, chaired today at the Republican Palace meeting of the committees for the reception of the parties signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, in the presence of representatives from the parties to the peace process.

the spokesperson of the reception committees, Youssef Mohamed Zein, said in a press statement that all the committees submitted their visions on the reception's process, indicating that the meeting has approved the committees' proposals.

He called on the states' governors to mobilize the citizens to participate in the celebration of welcoming the peace leaders, in gratitude for their efforts for reaching the peace agreement in Juba.

Calling on the various sectors of the Sudanese people to participate in welcoming the parties signatories of the peace process on the 15th of this November, considering the achieving of peace is a fundamental pillar of the glorious December revolution of freedom, peace and justice.

