Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured that all the Sudanese nationals in İzmir Province in Turkey and surrounding areas, are safe.

The ministry said in statement that nobody of the Sudanese nationals residing there was harmed as the result of the earthquake that hit the area last week.

In addition, the ministry said it had been in contact with the twenty Sudanese people living in Izmir through the Sudanese embassy in Ankara saying, nobody of them was harmed.