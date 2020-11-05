Sudan: Tawer Commends Role of Nimeri Military Academy

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Siddiq Tawer Kafi, in the presence of Lieutenant General Munawar Osman Nugud, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, and Lt. Gen. Abdullah Al- Bashir Ahmed Al- Saddig, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Training, has witnessed the final exercise of the 32 session of the National Defense and the Supreme War No. (20) - The Strategic Tournament- (2020 Hopeful Leap).

The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, has praised the high level of implementation of the exercise by the students of the two sessions, appreciating the great role played by Nimeiri Higher Military Academy in preparing the country's leaders in the military and civilian fields.