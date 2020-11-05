Liberia: President Weah Dedicates New Office Complex

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, graced the dedication ceremony of a new state-of-the-art office complex near the Freeport of Monrovia. The building, owned by petroleum importers Mayouba & Sons Inc., is a four-storey structure which will house multiple offices in the industrial section of the city.

As part of the ceremony, President Weah performed the traditional cutting of the ribbon and later toured the U.S.$1.5 million facility, while hailing the owners for tapping into available opportunities in order to expand their investment.

It can be recalled that during his inauguration in January 2018, President Weah pledged that his government will create an enabling environment for Liberian-owned businesses to thrive, making sure they were not "spectators in their own economy". Since the pronouncement, the Liberian Leader has been walking the talk by creating conditions which prioritize local businesses, including ensuring they have access to credit.

Speaking earlier during the ceremony, the management of Mayouba & Sons Inc. thanked President Weah for the able manner in which he is steering the affairs of the country, coupled with the political will to create a conducive business environment for Liberian businesses.

The company was established over twenty years ago, going from one layer of the petroleum business to its present stage of development.