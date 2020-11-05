Sudan: Health Ministry Asserts Importance of Protocol for Safe Return to Work

4 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has asserted the importance of enhancing the health behavior to prevent infection with the Corona virus, taking the necessary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic, and adhere to the health measures in public institutions and facilities.

During the review meeting of the Safe Return to Work Protocol in the Federal Ministry of Health today, which was chaired by the Director of the Health Promotion Department, Dr. Sarah Al- Malik Ahmed, in the presence of representatives of the ministries, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, Dr. Sarah indicated that protocol's goals are to limit the spread of infection with the Corona virus in society, to promote a culture of health that everyone is responsible, and to provide a safe and healthy environment for practicing daily activities.

During the groups' work, it was agreed on the basic messages of the protocol and how to implement them in public service institutions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.