Sudan: Health Ministry Asserts Importance of Protocol for Safe Return to Work

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has asserted the importance of enhancing the health behavior to prevent infection with the Corona virus, taking the necessary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic, and adhere to the health measures in public institutions and facilities.

During the review meeting of the Safe Return to Work Protocol in the Federal Ministry of Health today, which was chaired by the Director of the Health Promotion Department, Dr. Sarah Al- Malik Ahmed, in the presence of representatives of the ministries, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, Dr. Sarah indicated that protocol's goals are to limit the spread of infection with the Corona virus in society, to promote a culture of health that everyone is responsible, and to provide a safe and healthy environment for practicing daily activities.

During the groups' work, it was agreed on the basic messages of the protocol and how to implement them in public service institutions.