Somalia: Hirshabelle State Assembly Get New Leadership

4 November 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The speaker of Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal has congratulated the new leadership of Hirshabelle state assembly elected Jowhar on Wednesday following an election.

In a statement, Mursal praised the smooth electoral process and wished the new leadership of HirShabelle parliament success in its duties.

Abdihakim Luqman picked as a speaker and Siraji Sheikh Isaz and Mahad Hassan as first and second deputy speaker. All are expected to work jointly in the presidential election.

The election came to a day after President Mohamed Abdi Ware announced his resignation on Monday, citing interference in the election process.

