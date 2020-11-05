Cameroon: One Love... Heart!

Like the iconic but departed musician, Bob Marley, once sang in his legendary piece, "One Love," Cameroonians have been showing love for fatherland and compassion with families whose progenies perished in the brutish Kumba killings of October 24, 2020. After an avalanche of condemnations and condolences from across the board, comes the time to mourn and to look forward hopefully for a better tomorrow where peace will no longer be scarce. Tomorrow October 31, 2020, on the strength of a Presidential decree instituting a Day of National Mourning for the children, all sons and daughters of the country will be in one heart and spirit as they all strive to rise above challenges to get together and feel alright.

Putting on the sackcloth as the case may be with the national flag flying at half-mast all day long throughout the national territory, Cameroonians and friends of the country will be uniting their hearts and minds in the deep pain in memory of the victims of the attack of the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy school complex in Fiango, Kumba, Meme Division of the South West Region.

It wouldn't be the first of such gloomy moments in the life of the country and her citizens but the people touched this time around- children, whose only ambition was to seek knowledge and ascertain a better future for themselves, their families and nation, makes the National Mourning peculiar. While disturbing questions on 'Why children? Why use a gun on an innocent and armless child? Why sacrifice education on the altar of a bestial war et al are yet to find answers, Cameroonians will however find comfort, and hopefully the bereaved families too, in the one love shown during the dark moments and which should logically guide the daily living of the sons and daughters of this once haven of peace.

The consternation that the Kumba massacre brought on the population, irrespective of region, religion or sex depicts a people united in spirit but who unfortunately have been caught in the web of barbarism perpetuated by heartless individuals who find pleasure in causing pain. Killing children whose only 'crime' is the quest for knowledge, after having deprived them of this inalienable right for years, was, to say the least, the height of madness. In fact, the perpetrators crossed the red line by touching the untouchable- Children and education.

As the entire nation joins their hearts and minds in all solemnity, to show solidarity with the affected, all and sundry must not equally lose sight of the fact that the priceless peace which the country has been deprived of for years now is a collective responsibility. The one love, one heart portrayed needs to be translated into concrete actions so that peace can once again return for all to get together and feel all right.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All must stand up like one man and shame the devil. For, he who kills and more so children and women, as has been the case of late, is a cruel destroyer and must be side-lined for the people to live. The population of the restive North West and South West Regions unreservedly need to speak with one voice and ousts assassins from their midst. It is true that architects of the mayhem have held the population hostage with the reign of terror where the fear of the unknown dictates the pace of events, leaving them at crossroads. Someone who kills children and deprives them from going to school, coupled with infrastructure destruction, jeopardises the present and the future. There is no way such an oppressor can be 'liberator.'

Forming a united front against the common enemy could make the base uncomfortable for them. Now is the time to do so in one love and one heart so that the once-vibrant people of the restive regions can feel alright again and go along with others in developing the country for common good.