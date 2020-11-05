Liberia: Two Liberians Who Fled the Civil War Elected to House of Representatives in Colorado and Rhode Island

Monrovia — Who's Naquetta Ricks?

Ms. Naquetta Ricks, a Liberian who fled the civil war and gained refuge in the United States of America as an immigrant has been elected to the House of Representatives of Colorado.

According to Ms. Ricks, a Democrat, her quest to contest the seat is to ensure that every Coloradan, whether a new immigrant or a fifth generation Coloradan, is given equal opportunity to succeed.

"This means fighting at the State House for policies that expand quality of life for our residents. We must expand apprenticeships, vocational training and continued access to education. One of my primary focuses must be affordable and attainable housing. Transparency and accountability in legislation and politics is critical to restoring faith in our government, and those elected to serve the people," she stated.

Ricks holds a master degree in Business Administration and is parenting a 24-year-old daughter. She runs a small mortgage brokerage business.

"I've dedicated my life to working to improve my community, by helping build economic knowledge, capacity and attainability for immigrant and low-income communities. I serve on various community boards, and find joy in helping people reach their goal of homeownership as a mortgage broker," she stated on her website.

She also pledged to tackle abuses and cutting inefficiency by combining her education and professional experience to ensure accountability, transparency and the people of Colorado's involvement in the running of the State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As an accountant, cutting inefficiency and abuses will be at the forefront of my work. I will combine my education and professional experience to help ensure Colorado continues to be a state that operates by and for the people.

Naquetta Ricks also offers solid community activist credentials. She is a smart and focused community activist with her thumb on the pulse of the community.

Who's Nathan Biah?

Nathan Biah, a high school principal and now a representative-elect for Rhode Island District 3 fled the civil war in Liberia, lost contact with his mother and started life anew in the United States.

Now Biah, 48, who defeated two-term incumbent Rep. Moira Walsh in the statewide primary in September, says that his life experience can help him serve the people of Providence's District 3.

"I personally went through some hard, difficult times coming up," he said. "Coming from a terrible country, going through a civil war where I didn't even know if I was going to survive the next day. ... So when I see kids struggling, I reflect on myself."

Biah spent his childhood in Monrovia, the capital of the West African country of Liberia.

But the year he graduated high school was the same year a civil war broke out in Liberia.

Mostly, he said, as representative, he will be committed to hearing the thoughts and concerns of his constituents and working with them to solve problems.

"Oftentimes, we forget we are serving, as politicians, as educators," he said. "I'm an educator. I'm a servant. I serve my community. I serve my students. I serve my students' families, parents.

"My main concern is the people of District 3."