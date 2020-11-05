Nigeria: Physiotherapists in Lagos Donate Palliatives to Physically Challenged, Provide Free Therapy

The NeuroRehab Group of over 300 physiotherapists has shown some love to the Lagos Cheshire Homes in Mushin area of the state, and two others in Egbeda and Badagry with a pledge to provide the people with special needs free therapy monthly to help them stay fit.

The experts carried this activity out to mark the global Physical Therapy (PT) Day of Service 2020 to raise awareness of what physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation are about.

The group's founder, Dr. Adejugbagbe Muyiwa, noted that members of the group visited some homes simultaneously in Lagos- House of Mercy Children's School in Egbeda, and Lady Atinuke's Home in Badagry.

Seeing that those are not popular homes, members of the group tasked themselves, and raised about N300,000 equally shared among the three homes.

According to the Head of Department at the Hospital for Trauma and Surgery, Victoria Island, Muyiwa because of the pandemic and skeletal school resumption, the group visited the three homes to put a smile on their faces and make some donations.

Part of the items donated to the homes were noodles, cassava flakes, rice, beans, salt, spaghetti, toiletries, stationery, and detergent.

He recalled: "When we met with the management, Mr. Sunday, he discussed that they will need some medical attention. Of course, a home with people with special needs coupled with my influence and the influence of neuro rehab institute, we are thinking of giving them some medical checks monthly like a partnership."

The NeuroRehab Group, which comprises orthopedic physiotherapists and neurological physiotherapists, has mapped out plans to send some physiotherapists, doctors, dieticians and some pharmacists, to the Lagos Cheshire Homes to review their drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the team lead, Muyiwa revealed, "We want to make it a lifelong agreement between this wonderful home and also the body of neuro rehab, like our way of actually giving back to the society."

In his reaction to the donations, the Chief Operations Officer of the Home, Mr. Sunday Ojebiyi expressed much gratitude.

"The donations have been helpful because it is all these ones we have been gathering together to fulfil all the objective of the founder of the home."

While recounting the tough times COVID-19 and the lockdown brought, Ojebiyi said they had donors visiting them with items.

Since its existence in 1961, "We have been trying our best. It is purely an NGO and through the self-assistance from people like this organisation, we have been able to keep on."

While hoping for assistance from individuals and governments for the expansion to create an annex, the home currently has 12 residents and 15 nonresidents. Their health and feeding are sole priority of the home at the moment.

One of the volunteers, Mibi Ojewale, boosted the confidence of the physically challenged persons present. She urged them never to mind their disabilities.

"Love yourselves. Love your body. You are perfect and unique. The only person that can defeat you is you. If you think like a victim, you will be a victim. If you think like a victor, you will be victorious" she emphasised.