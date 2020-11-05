South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Public Violence and Malicious Damage to Property Released On R1000 Bail Each

press release

The three suspects aged between 23 and 43, arrested on 01 November 2020 for public violence and malicious damage to property have been released on R1 000-00 bail each.

It is alleged that on 31 October 2020, Molteno SAPS members under Chris Hani District were conducting operations in Molteno. Members proceeded to local hotel where there were allegations of patrons drinking outside the hotel. Upon arrival they discovered that approximately 250 patrons were consuming liquor inside the hotel and Disaster Management Act Regulations were not adhered to. The owner of the hotel was ordered to close and she complied and that is when the patrons became aggressive and started throwing stones at the members and State vehicles.

One suspect was arrested at the scene.

The angry patrons then proceeded to the police station demanding the release of the arrested suspect and they damaged the Community Service Centre windows with stones. Two more suspects were arrested.

The suspects appeared at the Molteno Magistrate's Court on 02 November 2020, facing public violence and malicious damage to property charges. They were all released on R1000-00 bail each.

Investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile strongly condemned the attack on police.