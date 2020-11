press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit are requesting assistance in the search for Cathnolia Baadtjie (14). She was last seen on 31 October 2020 at her house in Kuilsville, Danielskuil.

Cathnolia apparently left to visit friends and never returned home. The Family has been searching for her eversince.

The Investigating Officer D/Sgt Mongake from the Postmasburg FCS Unit can be contacted on 0798720458 or 053 313 9312 with any information. The investigating continues.